Brian Flores May Prefer a Single NFL Head Coaching Position

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was fired earlier this week, shocking the football world.

Flores appeared to be a lock to make it to 2022 after a 19-14 comeback in his final two years with the team.

The Dolphins, on the other hand, had other ideas and decided to move on.

Flores quickly rose to the top of the list of candidates for other teams seeking a new head coach.

When the New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge, they joined that list.

Everyone began to connect the dots between the Giants and Flores soon after Judge was fired.

Flores is interested in the Giants’ job, according to a new report from insider Jordan Schultz.

“Don’t count out Brian Flores to the Giants,” Schultz said.

“I’m told that owner John Mara — a Brooklyn native —’respects and likes Flores,’ and that Flores would put the G-Men job ‘at or near the top of his list,’ according to a source close to the situation.”

