Brian Flores was disliked by some Dolphins players, according to a report.

The Miami Dolphins’ decision to fire head coach Brian Flores was the most perplexing of all the head coach firings on “Black Monday.”

Flores had just completed back-to-back winning seasons in South Florida, and while he didn’t have a playoff berth to show for it, that was no small accomplishment for a franchise that had only four winning seasons in the previous 15 years.

“Relationships,” specifically with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and general manager Chris Grier, were said to be a major factor in Flores’ dismissal.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported on Tuesday that Flores struggled to connect with his players, citing sources.

This may be true, but it doesn’t change the fact that Flores had won 19 games in two seasons despite quarterback uncertainty and subpar offensive line play.

He did have a problem rotating coordinators, but it’s clear that he was doing a lot of things right to get so much done with such a small team.

Flores isn’t likely to be out of work for long.

According to reports, he will interview for a position with the Chicago Bears and may also be considered for other positions.

