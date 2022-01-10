Brian Flores was fired for one reason, according to a report.

Brian Flores was fired by the Dolphins for one reason, according to a report.

After three years and two narrowly missed playoff runs, the Miami Dolphins parted ways with Brian Flores in arguably the most surprising firing of the NFL coaching cycle.

However, according to a report, this did not happen out of the blue.

“Relationships” were Flores’ undoing in Miami, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

His relationship with GM Chris Grier and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had “deteriorated to a pretty bad place,” according to the report.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, according to Darlington, is frustrated by the team’s “constant staff changes.”

As a result, he didn’t think Flores was “a good fit for Miami.”

“Relationships were a major factor in the decision to fire Flores.

His relationship with Grier and Tua had deteriorated to a point where he couldn’t stand them anymore.

“Owner Steve Ross no longer saw Flores as a healthy fit in Miami,” Darlington wrote, citing constant staff changes.

Report: Dolphins Had 1 Reason For Firing Brian Flores

Report: Dolphins Had 1 Reason For Firing Brian Flores