Brian Flores: What a Former NFL General Manager Has Heard

Former NFL GM Shares His Thoughts on Brian Flores

Many in the league, including former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi, were surprised by the firing of former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Lombardi spoke out about the acrimonious firing on Tuesday.

“Brian Flores will not be jobless for long.

He was fired because of an ineffective quarterback.

“Some organizations don’t understand what it takes to win,” he tweeted, along with a link to his podcast with Adnan Virk, The GM Shuffle.

