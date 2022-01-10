Brian Flores, who is he?

BRIAN FLORES is a former athlete who is now a football coach.

Since 2008, the native of Brooklyn has been employed by the NFL.

Brian, a football coach in the NFL, was born on February 24, 1981.

Brian was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, and attended Poly Prep Country Day School before going on to play football at Boston College from 1999 to 2002.

Brian was unable to play the sport after suffering an injury.

He began his professional career in 2008 as an assistant coach for the New England Patriots, where he remained until 2018.

The Patriots won Super Bowl LIII during his final season with the franchise.

Following the victory, Brian became the head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

The Dolphins announced their decision to part ways with Brian Flores on Monday, January 10, 2022, writing: “The Miami Dolphins announced today that head coach Brian Flores has been relieved of his duties.”

Flores’ third season as head coach ended with a record of 24-25.”

“I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best for the future,” the statement continued.

Jennifer Duncan, Brian’s wife, and Brian met in college.

Despite not attending the same high school, the two met in Acapulco during spring break.

Brian admitted to seeing Jennifer on a balcony and telling his friend at the time, “That’s the girl I’m going to marry,” during an interview with Yahoo Sports.

In the summer of 2009, they were married.

Miles, Maxwell, and Liliana are Jennifer and Brian’s three children together.

Jennifer reportedly gave birth to their third child in January 2017 during a Patriots playoff game.

She left the stadium shortly after her water broke during the game.

Brian Flores’ net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)3 million, according to Net Worth Post.

Brian was ranked as the season’s 23rd highest paid coach, with an estimated annual salary of (dollar)3 million, according to a report published in October 2021.

Bill Belichick, the head coach of the New England Patriots, is currently the highest paid coach, earning an estimated (dollar)12.5 million per year.

Brian is a top candidate for head-coaching jobs in the NFL’s upcoming hiring cycle, according to ESPN.

