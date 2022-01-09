Brian Hartline has been promoted by Ohio State Football.

Brian Hartline of the Ohio State football team has been promoted.
Brian Hartline, the Ohio State receivers coach, will be promoted for the 2022 season.
Following the success of the Buckeyes’ receivers this season, the program has announced that Hartline will now serve as both the passing game coordinator and receivers coach.
Ohio State Football Announces Promotion For Brian Hartline
Ohio State is promoting Brian Hartline to passing game coordinator. https://t.co/Gbg2y4BUav
