Brian Kelly, a former Notre Dame quarterback, has a message for him.

Brian Kelly, A Message From A Former Notre Dame Quarterback

In the Fiesta Bowl, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish came out firing, and a former ND quarterback took notice.

Malik Zaire tweeted his thoughts on the Marcus Freeman era on Saturday.

In the process, I’m throwing some shade at Brian Kelly.

“When BK leaves the first game, we become the Kasas City Chiefs,” Zaire joked.

Former Notre Dame QB Has A Message For Brian Kelly

Former Notre Dame QB Has A Message For Brian Kelly

BK leaves first game we turn into the Kasas City Chiefs lol — Malik Zaire (@MalikZaire8) January 1, 2022