Brian Kelly, a former Notre Dame quarterback, has a message for him.

Brian Kelly, A Message From A Former Notre Dame Quarterback
In the Fiesta Bowl, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish came out firing, and a former ND quarterback took notice.
Malik Zaire tweeted his thoughts on the Marcus Freeman era on Saturday.
In the process, I’m throwing some shade at Brian Kelly.
“When BK leaves the first game, we become the Kasas City Chiefs,” Zaire joked.
Former Notre Dame QB Has A Message For Brian Kelly
BK leaves first game we turn into the Kasas City Chiefs lol
— Malik Zaire (@MalikZaire8) January 1, 2022
Today is the first time Notre Dame has a lead at the half of a BCS/NY6 game. They had trailed by at least a touchdown at half in all 7 previous appearances including by 14+ in each of the last 4 appearances. pic.twitter.com/pkCWYbEMxr
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 1, 2022