Brian Kelly explains why he chose LSU over Notre Dame.

After shocking the college football world by abruptly leaving Notre Dame for LSU, Brian Kelly has left many wondering why he did so.

He might be able to provide us with some answers.

Kelly said he just wanted a new challenge on the Dan Patrick Show today.

He made it clear that his choice was not based on what Notre Dame could or could not offer him.

Kelly emphasized that LSU is a member of “arguably the best conference in the country” – the SEC – and appreciates the resources available to them.

He eventually came to the conclusion that he needed a new challenge in his career.

Something in that statement appears to be missing.

Kelly’s explanation doesn’t exactly explain why he abruptly left Notre Dame – especially with the College Football Playoff still in reach.

