Brian Kelly Getting The LSU Job: Leonard Fournette’s Reaction

Brian Kelly Getting The LSU Job: Leonard Fournette Reacts

Brian Kelly’s decision to leave Notre Dame for LSU has to be the biggest story in sports this week. It’s a move that will alter the college football landscape.

Countless analysts, reporters, and players have weighed in on Kelly’s decision to relocate to Baton Rouge over the last 24 hours.

Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette is the most recent player to comment on the news.

Fournette, who was a standout at LSU, didn’t seem overjoyed with his alma mater’s new hire.

This is due to his primary focus with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is to win games.

Fournette told reporters, “I mean, I really hope they win.”

“I have nothing to do with it.”

I’m now a member of the University of the Buccaneers.”

