Brian Kelly is rumored to be keeping his top LSU assistant.

Brian Kelly is said to be keeping a top LSU assistant.

Brian Kelly announced his departure from Notre Dame to become the head coach of the LSU Tigers just two days ago.

Kelly has been linked to a number of assistant coaches over the last two days, according to multiple reports.

He allegedly attempted to recruit Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator, and Tommy Rees, Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator.

Neither of those coaches appear to be on the verge of making a change.

While Kelly will make numerous changes to the current LSU coaching staff, at least one assistant will remain.

Kelly is keeping Jack Marucci, LSU’s Director of Performance Innovation, according to a report from college football insider Bruce Feldman.

“Marucci is one of sports’ most brilliant minds.

Ed Orgeron found him to be an invaluable resource because of his innovative research in quantitative character studies and cognitive skills.”

Brian Kelly Reportedly Retaining Top LSU Assistant

