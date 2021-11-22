Brian Kelly Opens Up About Leaving Notre Dame

Brian Kelly Discusses Leaving Notre Dame

Brian Kelly, the head coach of Notre Dame, is one game away from completing his 12th regular season as the program’s head coach.

But is this his final year in South Bend?

Kelly was recently asked if he would ever leave Notre Dame other than to retire in a recent interview.

Kelly dismissed the question, implying that it would take an impossibly large sum of money to persuade him to leave.

"No."

Look, I think Mike Tomlin had the best line, right? Unless the fairy godmother comes by with that (dollar)250 million check, my wife would want to look at it first.

Kelly said, “I’d have to check with her.”

That’s a big no at a time when a lot of big-name coaches are likely to get calls.

The question was posed in response to reports that he is being considered for the vacant USC position.

Kelly, on the other hand, dismissed the rumors as “smokescreens.”

In 12 years with the Fighting Irish, Brian Kelly has a record of 112-40.

He’s led them to ten winning seasons, five bowl victories (one of which was later vacated), three top 10 finishes, seven top 25 finishes, a College Football Playoff appearance, and a BCS National Championship Game appearance.

If Notre Dame defeats Stanford on Saturday, they’ll be in position to make their second College Football Playoff appearance if a few other results go their way.

Despite receiving a lot of flak during his tenure, Kelly has done a lot of good for Notre Dame.

Despite his lack of a national championship, almost any program would want him.

Will Brian Kelly return to Notre Dame to complete his college coaching career?

