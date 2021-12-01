Brian Kelly’s Departure Could Affect Notre Dame’s Playoff Prospects, According to the Playoff Chairman

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were on the verge of making the College Football Playoff before head coach Brian Kelly stepped down.

The highly-ranked Irish may be further separated from that hope now that the longtime leader has left his post to take over as head coach at LSU.

Notre Dame was ranked No. 1 after receiving a No.

Selection committee chair Gary Barta explained how Kelly’s departure could affect the Irish’s postseason chances in tonight’s College Football Playoff rankings.

“While we were going through the rankings, the committee was aware of all the coaching changes.”

It didn’t apply this week because the games had already happened, and we evaluated based on those games,” Barta said on ESPN’s selection show.

“After the championship games are completed, our protocol allows the committee to consider a player or coach who is unable to participate.

This can be taken into account if it has an impact on the outcome of a game.

At this point, we’ll have to see how that plays out.”

Brian Kelly’s Departure Could Affect Notre Dame’s Playoff Chances, According to the Playoff Chairman

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

Playoff Chairman Explains How Brian Kelly’s Departure Could Impact Notre Dame’s Playoff Chances

Playoff Chairman Explains How Brian Kelly’s Departure Could Impact Notre Dame’s Playoff Chances