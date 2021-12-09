Brian O’Driscoll picks semi-finalists for the Champions Cup in 2021, but advises Marcus Smith to be cautious.

Brian O’Driscoll picks semi-finalists for the 2021 Champions Cup, but advises caution on Marcus Smith.

Harlequins, Leinster, Toulouse, and Bordeaux are among the teams O’Driscoll is backing to make the last four, as he refuses to be carried away by Leicester’s form.

Even as the legendary Ireland centre tipped Smith’s club Harlequins to forge ahead of English rivals Leicester and reach the semi-finals of this season’s Heineken Champions Cup, Brian O’Driscoll believes the rugby world should wait until Marcus Smith has completed a Six Nations Championship with England before fully judging the young fly-half’s international credentials.

O’Driscoll won the Champions Cup three times with Leinster, in 2009, 2011, 2012, and 2018.

Only Toulouse, who won their fifth title against La Rochelle in the Twickenham final last season, came close to matching the Irish province’s total of four.

If Saracens are excluded from the equation – the three-time Champions Cup winners are competing in the second-tier Challenge Cup this season – England’s clubs have had a very poor run, with Exeter’s victory in 2020 representing the only final appearance since Northampton in 2011.

“Even though they are five and four in the Premiership, Harlequins are still playing a great brand of rugby,” O’Driscoll says.

“I like their style of play, which includes a lot of offloading and a sense of freedom that we associate with old Quins.”

“I’m putting them in the semi-finals, and who knows what will happen after that?”

O’Driscoll’s faith in the London club is bolstered by Smith’s flair, but the Irish legend cautions the 22-year-old English fly-half.

“He’s a precocious talent,” O’Driscoll said of Smith. “I can understand why Quins and England fans are very excited.”

“It feels like he’s the real deal – if he can keep George Ford out of the England team, he must be doing something right.”

There were concerns that whatever you do for your club does not always translate to international matches, where you must keep your team moving in the right areas of the field and score goals.

Smith has responded to these inquiries.

He is unquestionably defensive.

