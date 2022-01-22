Brice Samba, the goalkeeper for Nottingham Forest, was left with a horrifying lump on his head after a tense Derby clash.

During Nottingham Forest’s tumultuous win over Derby County, goalkeeper Brice Samba was left with a huge egg-shaped lump on his head.

In the first half of the Championship match at the City Ground, the 27-year-old’s cranium swelled after a collision with opposition captain Tom Lawrence.

After challenging Derby forward for the ball, he collided with the Derby captain.

As Sky Sports’ TV cameras revealed the disgusting lump developing on Samba’s head, he needed treatment for several minutes.

“Brice Samba has a welt on the side of his head the size of a tennis ball following a collision,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

There’s no way he’ll play for Forest in the second half.”

“OK, Brice Samba should have been subbed off right away,” one person wrote.

That lump on his brow is TERRIFYING.”

Samba was allowed to continue despite his head being heavily bandaged, but it would not be the last time he and Lawrence clashed.

Following a goalless first half, the deadlock was broken when promotion-chasing Forest took the lead through Lewis Grabban just seconds after the restart.

Brennan Johnson doubled their lead in the 88th minute.

With two minutes remaining, Derby was given a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty.

Lawrence maintained his composure to get Samba to guess the right way to put it away.

However, as the goalscorer attempted to reclaim the ball, the goalkeeper attempted to prevent him from doing so, resulting in a scuffle.

Players from both teams rushed over, pushing and shoving the pair into a tangle in the net.

Lawrence and Samba were both warned, but that was only the start of the problems.

Morrison, an ex-Manchester United and West Ham player, was shown a straight red card with just seconds remaining for a high, late challenge on Philip Zinckernagel.

The full-time whistle was blown almost instantly as Forest secured bragging rights in the Brian Clough derby.

Despite the fact that the game was over, the action continued.

As tempers boiled over, a huge brawl broke out on the pitch, involving both sets of players and substitutes – as well as Morrison.

After the heated exchanges, things quickly calmed down, but the Football Association is expected to investigate the tense scenes.

Derby are now eight points adrift of safety, while Forest’s push for the play-offs continues.