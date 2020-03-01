Brighton 0-1 Crystal Palace: Ayew piles misery on relegation-threatened Brighton in heated M23 derby

And just like that, black smoke engulfed the South Coast sky and more darkness enveloped Brighton’s Premier League prospects.

For much of the second half here, crisp packets and debris had gathered near Vicente Guaita’s goal as winds swirled and tension hung in the air – over this derby, and Brighton’s future in this division. Then, with 20 minutes to go, the real ruins were left at the other end.

In a crucial game, against their fiercest rivals, Brighton wasted chance after chance, only to be beaten by a mere spectator. Jordan Ayew was conspicuous by his presence when Christian Benteke drove across the box and fed a reverse pass into the striker’s path.

When it mattered, though, Ayew sprung to life – sparking pandemonium and pyrotechnics among the visiting fans behind that goal.

How Graham Potter could have done with even a shred of that clinical edge. His side are now looking over their shoulder with increasing concern, having failed to win any of their first eight league games of 2020 – a record dating back to their days in the fourth tier. They won’t have many better opportunities than this.

Palace, meanwhile, look safe after their first ever top-flight win at Brighton.

Ayew’s seven Premier League goals this season have now won Palace 12 points – and Hodgson praised his ‘work-rate, that desire, that constant thorn in the opponents’ defence’.

For Potter, meanwhile, this was a ‘sore one’.

‘We did enough in the game to get something from it. That’s why it feels disappointing,’ he said.

The Albion manager remains ‘confident’ his side can avoid the drop. ‘We can’t feel sorry for ourselves,’ he said after they failed to score with 24 shots – their most ever in a Premier League game.

‘The most important stat is how many go in the back of the net and that’s where we fell short.’

The only saving grace for the home supporters? For once, Wilfried Zaha didn’t compile their misery. In stoppage time he and Cenk Tosun broke clear, only for the winger to hit the post with the goal gaping.

Within moments, he was squaring up to Neal Maupay – finishing the afternoon how he had started it.

Earlier, the winger had lit the blue-touch paper alongside Ezequiel Schelotto, who was only warming up when he took centre stage.

After 27 minutes, Zaha was flagged offside. Waiting near the byline were Schelotto and a wall of Brighton fans – who wasted no time making their feelings known.

Zaha, who before the game bemoaned his status as Palace’s ‘pantomime villain’, smiled and cupped his hands to his ears. He took less kindly to Schelotto kicking the ball against him.

Handbags ensued, Schelotto mocked the winger by pretending to cry. Soon he found himself in the book.

Ten minutes later, when Schelotto came back out to warm up, Zaha continued the playful jousting. Elsewhere a football match had begun to take shape, too.

Palace started brightly, with Benteke fluffing a glorious chance before Gary Cahill’s header bounced over the bar.

Soon, though, Brighton grew into the ascendancy. Lewis Dunk’s own header from a corner caused a brief scramble before Solly March hit the side netting after being found by a low Leandro Trossard cross. The chances kept on coming.

Another Dunk header shortly after the break beat everyone apart from Maupay, who blocked his team-mate’s effort with his face. Soon the striker had a glorious chance to make amends after Jairo Riedewald – on as a half-time substitute – slid in on Aaron Mooy. The ball ricocheted into the path of Maupay who, from inside the box, volleyed straight at Guaita. It seemed Palace would struggle to stem the tide for much longer.

Particularly because, antics aside, Zaha had been quiet and neither Ayew nor Benteke did little more than watch the game pass them by. That is until they sprung to life, combining to send rivals Brighton further towards the mire.