Brighton 1-1 Watford: Adrian Mariappa own goal means the sides share the points in relegation scrap

Brighton’s equaliser, when it arrived, had been coming for some time. That did not make it any easier for Nigel Pearson to take.

Accompanying a short expletive-filled rage which the TV cameras caught, Watford’s manager threw his water bottle to the ground in response to Adrian Mariappa turning the ball into his own net.

This is six pointer territory and Watford were just 12 minutes away from a victory that would have been worth much more than the usual three before Mariappa’s moment of misfortune.

They would have climbed out of the bottom three again and level on 26 points with Brighton.

Their survival bid would have received a kick-start too from a first league win since mid-January having seen the new manager bounce they received following Pearson’s arrival run out in recent weeks.

Instead, for the third game running, Watford dropped points from a winning position, no doubt contributing to Pearson’s evident frustration, ensuring they remained second bottom.

Only West Ham have tossed away more points from winning positions than Watford’s 17.

Against Brighton, they were unable to hold on to the lead given to them in the first half by Abdoulaye Doucoure, the hosts persistence and pressure in the second half eventually telling.

Graham Potter’s attacking substitutions paid off too, especially his final one, with the equalising goal that kept day light between 15th-placed Brighton and the bottom three set up by his final player he introduced, Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

‘It’s unfortunate that people have to put hands over their mouths these days,’ Pearson joked about his post-goal reaction being picked up.

‘We’ve worked extremely hard today and balls like that are hard to deal with. Situations like that don’t give you an awful lot of reaction time so it’s unfortunate. He (Mariappa) will be disappointed but I would want him in the trenches with me.

‘It would have been nice to talk about a hard earned three points but instead it was a hard earned one point.

‘We’ve worked really hard to get ourselves back into a competitive situation so we are a lot more encouraged by the situation than we would be at the start of December.’

Brighton have yet to win any of their six league games in 2020 and now sit on exactly the same tally of 27 points that they had at the same stage under Chris Hughton last season. A second successive comeback draw, though, was a positive for Potter.

‘When you go behind and things get edgy and nervy, and that’s understandable, it makes it even more challenging so I’m delighted with the character and spirit showed. That will serve us well,’ he said. ‘We are in a fight, we know that but we are ready for it.’

Brighton started well against Watford but their risk-taking in possession, especially in their own half, was also an early feature of their play.

Nineteen minutes in it cost them. Aaron Mooy held onto possession for a split second too long as he waited for a suitable passing option to emerge.

He was pressured into conceding possession, the ball broke to Doucoure just inside the Brighton half and he ran straight at the heart of the hosts defence before firing past Mat Ryan from the edge of the box.

Brighton offered little in response while continuing to send nerves and frustration spreading around the Amex with their sloppiness in possession.

One spell at the start of the second half underlined that more cutting edge was required for Brighton to claw their way back into the game.

They held possession for at least two minutes but their period of possession ended in anti-climax, with a tame cross straight into Ben Foster’s arms.

On came Neal Maupay to partner Murray in a 4-4-2, followed by Steven Alzate not long after and, eventually, Jahanbakhsh.

Brighton’s increasing pressure was starting to tell. Hughes and Mariappa were both booked while Pearson’s annoyance at his side’s failure to capitalise on their counter attack opportunities was also obvious.

Potter’s bravery with his changes looked set to pay off when Maupay sent through Aaron Mooy though Ben Foster denied him with an outstretched boot.

It was just a brief reprieve. From Brighton’s next attack, Jahanbakhsh crossed from the right and Mariappa turned the ball into his own net.