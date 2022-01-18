Brighton 1 Chelsea 1: Blues winless in four league games after a Hakim Ziyech strike was cancelled out by an Adam Webster goal.

Brighton 1 Chelsea 1: After a Hakim Ziyech strike was cancelled out by an Adam Webster goal, the Blues have now gone four games without a league win.

At this rate, Chelsea could be snookered in the battle for the top four, forget about the title race.

In front of newly crowned Masters champion and Blues fan Neil Robertson, Thomas Tuchel’s team continued their miserable winter by squandering another win.

They took an undeserved lead thanks to Hakim Ziyech’s blast, but Adam Webster’s powerful header brought them level.

It was the same scenario they had faced in November and December against Burnley, Everton, and Brighton.

They are now 12 points behind Manchester City, despite having played one more game, indicating that their chances of catching Pep Guardiola’s leaders are dwindling.

But, more importantly, they’ve been dragged into an unwelcome fight for a place in the Champions League, with West Ham, Arsenal, and others circling them.

Tottenham, who are managed by Antonio Conte, an ex-Blues manager, are 11 points behind Chelsea, but they have FIVE games in hand.

Worse, the European champions appear to have lost all of their zeal for the future.

While Romelu Lukaku, who cost £97.5 million, had another bad game and was substituted with 11 minutes remaining.

They were fortunate to get a point because if Brighton had put on their shooting boots, they would have been beaten.

After three tries, Tuchel has yet to defeat Graham Potter.

Even though he has an unglamorous name, Potter has quickly become one of England’s most in-vogue bosses for how he has transformed Brighton.

“When your name is Potter, especially if your first name is Graham,” the Seagulls boss said, it’s difficult to be thought of as a sexy manager.

But it was difficult not to be seduced by his team’s football in the first 27 minutes, when they dominated Europe’s champions.

The one-touch stuff was stunning, the passing was seductive, and Tariq Lamptey’s charge at his cowering former teammates sent adoring fans into a frenzy.

With his explosive pace, the 21-year-old was deployed as a winger to expose the shaky Marcos Alonso.

Despite the hosts’ easy-on-the-eye fare, they did not provide many opportunities.

When Danny Welbeck cut it back to Jakub Moder with a cleverflick, the Pole should have done better, but he dragged wide.

Welbeck, who scored a 90th-minute equalizer for Brighton at the Bridge in December, also fluffed his lines when it mattered, air-kicking Steven Alzate’s lofted pass.

Then, at 28 minutes, with barely any time left…

