Brighton 1 Crystal Palace 1: Andersen’s late own-goal earns a point for the Seagulls in a tense derby.

CRYSTAL PALACE must be sick of Neal Maupay’s presence.

With virtually the last kick of the game, the Frenchman earned Brighton an undeserved 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park in September.

With three minutes to go, he put in another late performance to deny Patrick Vieira’s side, as his cut-back was turned home by the unfortunate Joachim Andersen.

When Conor Gallagher blasted home on 69 minutes, Palace thought they had pulled off a smash-and-grab for the second season in a row.

After Pascal Gross had missed a penalty and Maupay had a goal ruled out, this was the result.

However, the last three meetings between these two teams have ended in late drama, and this one was no exception as Graham Potter’s men fought back.

Given the nearly 50 miles of A23 that separates the two clubs, the level of animosity between them may be perplexing to the uninitiated.

The rivalry began in the 1976-77 season, when Alan Mullery’s Brighton and Terry Venables’ Palace competed for promotion from the Third Division.

Since then, there have been plenty of spirited moments, including game-changing goals in the 90th minute in the last three meetings.

Alexis Mac Allister, the Albion midfielder who started the trend with an injury-time equalizer at Selhurst Park in October 2020, warned fans not to “leave early” before his match.

As the game began, the away fans made their presence known by releasing a smoke bomb, much like they did at Millwall in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Until mayhem broke out in the 36th minute, the game did not live up to the lively atmosphere.

VAR alerted referee Robert Jones to check his monitor for a foul on Joel Veltman by Will Hughes in the area, which he correctly awarded.

As Gross prepared to take his spot-kick, Palace fans cleverly lobbed a red flare into the goal, and the ruse appeared to work as the German’s feeble effort was saved.

Despite this, Brighton had the ball in the net from the resulting corner, as Jack Butland spilled Dan Burn’s header, allowing Maupay to pounce and turn home.

Jones was told by VAR to check his pitchside screen once more, and the rookie Premier League ref discovered Maupay had fouled the goalkeeper.

As Maupay nudged the ball out of Butland’s hands, it appeared as if he wasn’t in control of the situation.

Butland got his revenge for his blunder at The Den last weekend with the spotkick save.

Albion continued to exert pressure in the

