Brighton 2 Brentford 0: Trossard and Maupay seal a perfect victory for the Seagulls, propelling Potter’s side to ninth place in the Premier League table.

Brighton 2 Brentford 0: Trossard and Maupay seal a perfect victory for the Seagulls, propelling Potter’s side to ninth place in the Premier League.

Thanks to some Boxing Day stunners, BRIGHTON finally landed a winning Prem punch.

Before Brentford arrived on the south coast, the Seagulls had gone 11 games without a win in the league, scoring only seven goals.

To say they’ve lacked a touch of class is an understatement.

Brighton’s goal-scorers, on the other hand, must have received some new shooting boots from Santa, because they scored at the 12th attempt to end the division’s longest winless streak.

In the 34th minute, Leandro Trossard opened the scoring with a first-time volley outside the box that lobbed Bees goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez.

Neal Maupay fired a rocket from range into the top corner eight minutes later.

Finally, Brighton has a killer instinct.

Where have they been since their previous three points against Leicester on September 19?

To make matters worse for Brentford’s Thomas Frank, both scorers have a history in west London.

Three months ago, Trossard scored an injury-time winner in the rematch, and Maupay was a Brentford hero before joining Brighton in August 2019.

Brentford are on a run of their own, having failed to win away from home since beating West Ham on October 3.

Before kick-off, the visitors were infected with Covid-19, with Vitaly Janelt testing positive, as Frank made three changes from the Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea four days prior.

Potter made four changes despite the fact that his Brighton side had only 11 days to prepare for this match after their trip to Manchester United was postponed on December 18.

Brentford went close through Bryan Mbeumo and Shandon Baptiste in the early stages, but it was the hosts who began to look jaded.

Brentford was suffocated both on and off the ball as Brighton retaliated.

The bar was smashed by Dan Burn’s looping header.

Before Enock Mwepu took control with an inch-perfect ball over the top that caught Pontus Jansson and Ethan Pinnock off guard, this was turning into a real midfield slogfest.

Trossard had taken a chance with his run, letting the ball drop over his shoulder and sticking out a leg, leaving Fernandez rooted to the spot, watching the ball roll into an empty net.

This one felt just as good as a 90th minute winner, based on the celebrations.

Maupay enjoys late goals – his last three have all come as equalizers – but this time he scored with just a few minutes remaining in the first half.

