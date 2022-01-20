Brighton beat Manchester United and Chelsea to sign James Beadle, a 17-year-old who is expected to be England’s No. 1 goalkeeper.

BRIGHTON signed England Under-18 star James Beadle ahead of Manchester United and Chelsea.

The promising teen from Charlton was swooped on by the Seagulls right under the noses of the Premier League big boys.

The £400k deal was completed at the turn of the year.

Despite still being a second-year scholar, East Londoner Beadle signed a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Chelsea were reportedly interested in a £400k move, according to SunSport in October.

However, the West Londoners weren’t the only Premier League powerhouses keeping an eye on him, with Manchester rivals United and City both attempting to sign him in recent months.

At Charlton, where he spent nine years, Beadle’s ability was admired from every angle.

And, after growing from 5ft 11in to 6ft 5in in the last year, he is now thought to possess the physical attributes necessary to reach the top.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

Beadle has recently been a regular with England’s Under-17 and Under-18 teams.

He also played a key role in Charlton’s win of the Professional Development League 2 South last season.

Although the stopper won’t turn 18 until July, he is expected to become a household name in the coming years.

Beadle has ‘every chance of becoming England’s senior No1 if he keeps playing like he is,’ according to a source close to the situation.

His immediate goal, however, is to establish himself in men’s football, which will most likely necessitate a loan spell away from Brighton.

Beadle should be encouraged by the fact that the south coast team has a strong history of producing goalies.

Robert Sanchez, Kjell Scherpen, and Jason Steele are the three goalkeepers in Graham Potter’s squad.

Sanchez joined Albion in 2018 before going on loan to Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale, where he gained the necessary experience to take over as No 1 when the opportunity arose.

Carl Rushworth, 20, has been at the Amex for three years and is now on loan at Walsall following a spell at Worthing.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.

Christian Walton, 26, has been with the Seagulls since 2013 and only recently signed a permanent deal with Ipswich Town.

Ben Roberts, the goalie coach at Brighton, is one of the best in the country.

and – in addition to…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.