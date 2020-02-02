Brighton confirm signing of Chelsea academy starlet Tariq Lamptey

Brighton have confirmed the deadline day signing of Chelsea right back Tariq Lamptey, after the player completed the second part of his medical on Friday.

The 19-year-old’s Chelsea contract was set to expire at the end of the season and Brighton have swooped to sign the player until June 2023.

Frank Lampard had been confident of tying the youngster down to a longer deal with talks over an extension, though Lamptey has opted to move on in order to further his career. A deal worth in the region of £4.5million has now been concluded.

‘It was a really tough decision to leave as I’ve been at Chelsea since the age of seven and seen it all the way to the under-23s, and then the first team,’ said the teenager after Brighton confirmed his arirval.

‘It was a proud moment when I made my Premier League debut, but I felt that it was the right time to start a new chapter and come to this brilliant club.

‘The manager and the club have shown great faith in bringing me here. I just hope I can repay their trust, and help the club reach their goals and objectives.

Brighton boss Graham Potter echoed the sentiments: ‘We are really pleased to have secured the signing of a really exciting young talent in Tariq.

‘I am now looking forward to working with Tariq on the training pitch to help him develop further, and I’m sure our supporters are looking forward to seeing him in an Albion shirt.

‘With his pace and technical ability, Tariq provides us with another option on the right side of the pitch both at right-back, where we already have good competition, and also further up the pitch.’

Brighton made their enquiry earlier this week with Crystal Palace, Lille and Nice all said to have been interested.

Lille had been interested in offering Lamptey a pre-contract to join next season, but the Chelsea academy graduate preferred to stay in England.

The Blues handed him greater first-team involvement in recent weeks in a bid to persuade him that his future lay at Stamford Bridge.

The England Under-20 international made his debut with an exciting cameo in Chelsea’s win at Arsenal in December. He also made further substitute appearances in the FA Cup against Nottingham Forest and Hull.