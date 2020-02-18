Brighton ramp up bid to protect players and staff amid Coronavirus fears in the city

Brighton have increased the precautions they are taking to protect their players and staff after Coronavirus spread to the city last week.

A number of reported cases of Coronavirus, which originated from China and has caused havoc across the world, in the UK were linked to the city and the Seagulls have stepped up the measures they already have in place to combat the spread of viruses in response.

Brighton’s first team players were away last week in Tenerife having been given time off during their mid-season break.

They are due back in on Monday ahead of a return to action for Graham Potter’s side at Sheffield United on Saturday.

While they have been away, though, players from the club’s other sides and many members of staff remained in the city continuing their work as normal while concerns about Coronavirus increased across Brighton.

A club spokesperson: ‘The club have contacted all staff about ways of protecting themselves against the virus and good respiratory hygiene practices, in line with World Health Organisation guidelines.

‘We have increased hand sanitising gel availability and labelling around the facilities for all staff and players.

‘The situation is being monitored by our medical staff on an ongoing basis.’

Over 70,000 Coronavirus cases have been reported around the world, with 3109 of those coming in England. Nine of those were positive.

Last Wednesday it emerged that Steve Walsh, a businessman from Hove who had returned from Singapore, was linked to 11 cases including five in Brighton.

As well as the human cost, the rapid spread of Coronavirus has had a huge impact on the sporting world.

Shanghai’s Chinese Grand Prix, scheduled for April, was postponed along with the World Athletics Indoor Championships, which will now take place next year.

The four opening tournaments in golf’s PGA Tour Series-China have been cancelled while the 2020 Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament has also been moved from April to October.

Meanwhile a number of Premier League clubs planning pre-season trips to the Far East ahead of the 2020-21 campaign have also had to delay finalising their plans following the Coronavirus outbreak.