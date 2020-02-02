Brighton supporter jailed for eight weeks for racist abuse during game against Tottenham in October 

A Brighton supporter received an eight-week prison sentence for using racist language during the game against Tottenham at the Amex Stadium in October last year.

George Reynolds has been banned for life by the club for all matches and events.

Reynolds was reported to have used vile and racist language during the game, and then made threats to several fans who challenged him over his actions.

Sussex Police officers arrested Reynolds on suspicion of using racially aggravated language with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress; and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

On December 5, Reynolds pleaded guilty to both offences when he appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court.

Paul Barber, Brighton’s chief executive and deputy chairman, welcomed the verdict and stated that he hopes Reynolds’ conviction will be ‘a watershed moment’ for Brighton.

As reported by Sky Sports, Barber said: ‘We welcome the verdict. There is no excuse for racism in any form, either inside a football stadium or anywhere in society.

‘We have a zero-tolerance policy on racism and the individual will also be subject to a life ban from all of our fixtures, premises and events.

‘We take no pleasure in imposing bans on supporters but we have made it very clear on numerous occasions that we have zero tolerance for any kind of discriminatory behaviour, and the sanctions we impose will be commensurate with what is totally unacceptable behaviour.

‘As Sussex Police have said in their statement, alcohol played a part in Mr Reynolds’ actions but this is not an excuse as it is also a criminal offence to be intoxicated inside a football stadium. And, despite other fans’ objecting to and ultimately reporting his behaviour, Mr Reynolds persisted.

‘Looking forward, I hope that Mr Reynolds’ conviction is a watershed moment, at least for our club.

‘There is no place for racist or discriminatory behaviour in our society, let alone in this or any other football stadium. Put simply, we don’t want to witness it here or anywhere else again.

‘On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank those supporters who provided the club and Sussex Police with witness statements. It is extremely heartening to know that we can count on your support to help rid our game and society of such abhorrent behaviour.’