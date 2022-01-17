Brighton vs Chelsea: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, predictions, and the latest team news

Everything you need to know about the match between Brighton and Chelsea

Chelsea travel to Brighton this week in the hopes of avenging their 1-0 loss to Premier League title rivals Manchester City on Saturday.

Kevin De Bruyne’s curling effort gave the champions a relatively easy win, leaving his former club thirteen points behind City.

Thomas Tuchel’s side has only won one of their last five games, and they now face a Brighton side that continues to overachieve.

The Seagulls have shown they can raise their game to match the top sides this season, drawing with Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool, and will be hoping for another positive result to boost their European qualification credentials.

Everything you need to know about the game is below:

Since joining the Blues for £97.5 million this summer, Romelu Lukaku has scored just five Premier League goals and has made the wrong kind of news in recent weeks after publicly expressing his displeasure with Tuchel’s tactics.

The former Inter Milan player appeared to be the ideal addition, but his detractors have returned.

Chelsea’s record signing’s behavior was described as “ridiculous and damaging” by Graeme Souness.

“He had many ball losses in very promising circumstances,” Tuchel said after the defeat to City, in which Lukaku had another disappointing game.

He stood a great chance.

“Of course, we want to help him, but he’s a team player, and we can do a lot better up front.”

Following a difficult few weeks, the Belgian striker will be looking to bounce back against Brighton.

I’s chief football writer, Daniel Storey

Lukaku isn’t blameless in this situation.

He’s out of shape and has lost his confidence.

He squandered a decent opportunity against Manchester City, and his decision to give an interview to Sky Italy was disastrous.

There’s also a good case to be made that if you can’t adjust to playing for a top-flight club like Chelsea, you’re to blame as much as they are.

But, watching him stand with his arm raised, desperate to receive the ball and being targeted by long balls (he won no aerial duels against City on Saturday), you have to wonder what Tuchel thought would happen.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, predictions and latest team news

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea Date: Tuesday 18 January

Tuesday 18 January Kick-off time: 8pm

8pm TV Channel: BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate

BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate Live stream: BT Sport app