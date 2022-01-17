Brighton vs Chelsea: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, predictions, and the latest team news
Chelsea travel to Brighton this week in the hopes of avenging their 1-0 loss to Premier League title rivals Manchester City on Saturday.
Kevin De Bruyne’s curling effort gave the champions a relatively easy win, leaving his former club thirteen points behind City.
Thomas Tuchel’s side has only won one of their last five games, and they now face a Brighton side that continues to overachieve.
The Seagulls have shown they can raise their game to match the top sides this season, drawing with Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool, and will be hoping for another positive result to boost their European qualification credentials.
Since joining the Blues for £97.5 million this summer, Romelu Lukaku has scored just five Premier League goals and has made the wrong kind of news in recent weeks after publicly expressing his displeasure with Tuchel’s tactics.
The former Inter Milan player appeared to be the ideal addition, but his detractors have returned.
Chelsea’s record signing’s behavior was described as “ridiculous and damaging” by Graeme Souness.
“He had many ball losses in very promising circumstances,” Tuchel said after the defeat to City, in which Lukaku had another disappointing game.
He stood a great chance.
“Of course, we want to help him, but he’s a team player, and we can do a lot better up front.”
Following a difficult few weeks, the Belgian striker will be looking to bounce back against Brighton.
Lukaku isn’t blameless in this situation.
He’s out of shape and has lost his confidence.
He squandered a decent opportunity against Manchester City, and his decision to give an interview to Sky Italy was disastrous.
There’s also a good case to be made that if you can’t adjust to playing for a top-flight club like Chelsea, you’re to blame as much as they are.
But, watching him stand with his arm raised, desperate to receive the ball and being targeted by long balls (he won no aerial duels against City on Saturday), you have to wonder what Tuchel thought would happen.
How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea
- Date: Tuesday 18 January
- Kick-off time: 8pm
- TV Channel: BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate
- Live stream: BT Sport app
Analysis: Something has to change for Lukaku and Chelsea
By Daniel Storey, i‘s chief football writer
Lukaku is clearly not blameless here. He is out of form and out of confidence. He missed a decent chance against Manchester City and the decision to give an interview to Sky Italy was horribly misjudged. There is also a perfectly reasonable argument that if you can’t adjust to playing for an elite club like Chelsea then the fault lies with you as much as them.
But watching him standing with his arm raised, desperate to receive the ball, and being targeted by long balls (he won no aerial duels against City on Saturday), you do wonder quite what Tuchel thought would happen? If Chelsea’s manager wanted a replacement for Olivier Giroud, why didn’t he sign one? Chris Wood just moved for £25m – he could have saved himself £72.5m.
With the relationship clearly strained – Tuchel used his post-match interview to call out Lukaku for losing possession – it’s hard to see how this fixes itself quickly. Either Tuchel changes his attacking strategy to one that suits Lukaku, Lukaku is forced to work within this same strategy or he reasons that Lukaku isn’t worth keeping faith with and leaves him out of the team. Which leaves Tuchel exactly where he started, wanting a striker to play as a target man. It’s all so utterly illogical.
And for all the focus on Lukaku, with Tuchel using him as a useful distraction in that post-match interview, Chelsea’s manager knows that he too must improve. It was hard to explain why he kept Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic on for so long on Saturday (or started both at all). Chelsea have now played 10 matches against teams in ninth, like Brighton, or higher this season. They have won only two of those games. That’s really not good enough, given the strength and depth of his squad.
This is an extract of The Score, Daniel Storey’s weekly verdict on all 20 Premier League teams’ performances. Sign up here to receive the newsletter on Monday mornings