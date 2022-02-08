‘Brilliant, powerful,’ says emotional Manchester United legend Roy Keane of Ian Wright’s interview.

Watch as emotional Manchester United legend Roy Keane is visibly moved by Ian Wright’s interview.

After watching a powerful Ian Wright interview depicting the Arsenal legend’s mentoring skills, ROY KEANE showed a rare display of emotion.

Wright, a former Arsenal foe and fellow pundit, was interviewing Boreham Wood striker Adrian Clifton, whom he has coached for the past 13 years.

When the fallen ex-Gunners academy star appeared on the Arsenal legend’s ‘Football Behind Bars’ show while serving a prison sentence in a young offender’s institution in 2009, Wright and Clifton first met.

Clifton has gone from a football reject to an FA Cup hero under Wright’s guidance, as the non-league side has cruised into the FA Cup fifth round, where Everton awaits, after defeating AFC Wimbledon and Bournemouth in the previous rounds.

While Keane and Wright were discussing Liverpool’s 3-1 FA Cup victory over Cardiff, they were shown Wright’s interaction with Clifton following his career turnaround.

“Brilliant, very powerful,” Keane said after seeing the moving footage.

Wrighty, you did a fantastic job with your story.

“You provided him with a glimmer of hope.”

It’s fantastic.

“Absolutely fantastic.”

Keane, a former Manchester United defender, has earned a reputation for his no-nonsense attitude on and off the field over the years.

As a commentator, Keane has slammed players for a variety of reasons, including poor performances and bad attitudes.

In recent years, even stars from the Irishman’s former club United have been subjected to his ruthless wrath.

After the Red Devils were knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough earlier this month, Keane slammed them and claimed they lacked ‘leadership and character.’

Sunderland’s young stars, on the other hand, will be hoping that Keane can mentor them in the same way that Wright has done with Clifton.

Following a successful interview with the club’s top brass last week, Keane is believed to be in advanced talks with the Black Cats to become their next manager.

And, following Lee Johnson’s dismissal, he is now seen as the frontrunner to succeed him.

