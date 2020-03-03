‘Bringing the best of Pamela Anderson to Russia’: Adil Rami poses with plastic breasts in cheeky nod to Baywatch ex-girlfriend

French footballer Adil Rami might be a World Cup winner but it seems the defender is destined to be most remembered for his fling with Baywatch babe-turned-political activist Pamela Anderson.

Former AC Milan star Rami, 34, recently joined PFC Sochi as a free agent after leaving Turkish club Fenerbahce, bringing an added dash of glamor to the Russian Premier League.

The arrival of the bearded French center-back in the Black Sea resort has been met with a flutter of interest among Russian football fans and the media, not least because of his past fling with blonde bombshell Anderson.

The pair dated after meeting at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2017, before an acrimonious and very public split in 2019 in which Anderson, 52, dumped Rami while appearing to accuse the footballer of cheating on her.

“The last (more than) two years of my life have been a big lie,” the heartbroken Anderson wrote at the time.

“He lied to all. How is it possible to control 2 women’s hearts and minds like this.”

Rami was part of the French World Cup-winning squad in Russia that same summer, and although he failed to feature in any of the team’s seven games at the tournament, his luxuriant moustache reportedly became something of a good-luck charm.

As well as that accolade, Rami’s dalliance with Anderson continues to follow him – which the man himself made light of when he met Russian footballer-turned-vlogger Yevgeny Savin ahead of Sochi’s recent game against Arsenal Tula on the Black Sea coast.

A smiling Rami posed for a photo with Savin along with a pair of plastic breasts with ‘Kra-sava’ – the name of Savin’s show – written across them.

“World champion @adilrami has brought the best of @pamelaanderson with him to Russia,” Savin captioned the snap.

Rami is yet to make his Sochi debut, missing Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Arsenal in which the bottom-of-the-table hosts went down to a late goal from Yevgeni Lutsenko.

Sochi’s goal came from Aleksandr Kokorin, on loan from Zenit St. Petersburg and playing his first official game since being freed from a penal colony after serving around 12 months for an assault charge.

The result leaves Sochi bottom on the table and four points from safety with 11 games to play.

After the arrival of former Baywatch babe Pamela Anderson’s ex-beau, beach outfit Sochi will be hoping Rami is the man to keep them afloat.