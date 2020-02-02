Brit Joe Salisbury wins men’s doubles title at the Australian Open

For a modest man Joe Salisbury has some big immediate ambitions – buying a flat in London and world domination.

His victory in the Australian Open final with American partner Rajeev Ram sets him up for both of them, helped along by the £200,000 prize money that he will pocket from this fortnight.

The new world doubles No 4 currently lodges with his sister and her boyfriend in Peckham, an arrangement that he should soon be able to bring to an end if he carries on like this.

Monetary needs will take care of themselves if he manages to emulate Jamie Murray by reaching No 1 in the doubles rankings, something eminently achievable in the next six months.

‘That’s a fairly short-term goal,’ said Salisbury, after he and Ram had brushed aside Australians Luke Saville and Max Purcell 6-4 6-2. ‘We kind of set some goals at the end of last year. One of them for this year as a team was to win a Grand Slam, the other one was to finish the year as the No 1 pair.’

Buying his own apartment is also ‘on the list’ for 2020, preferably not too far from where he grew up in Putney and his home club of Roehampton.

Salisbury, 27, has been on quite a journey and overcome plenty of adversity to get this far, notably being held back by repeat bouts of glandular fever, which he still needs to watch out for. He only broke into the world’s top 100 for doubles two years ago this week.

While the more competitive business of singles remains the gold standard, it should be emphasised, his admirable persistence can still be seen as a beacon for other British players.

‘I guess it shows even if you’re not one of the top juniors winning all the junior Grand Slams or breaking through when you’re 19, 20, that you can still have a very good career,’ he said.

‘It’s still early days for me. I think it should give a lot of belief to other players what can happen if you keep working at it and you have the right support. During the juniors, I barely played for sort of three years leading up to college when I had glandular fever, a lot of injuries.

‘Then I was going to college (University of Memphis), not really sure what I wanted to do, if I wanted to play professionally after, wasn’t making any money.

‘It probably wasn’t until Wimbledon a couple years ago, where I made the semi-finals I realised the kind of level I could play at. That was only my second-ever Grand Slam.’

The inability to do endurance training due to glandular fever finished his plans to play singles, but the improvement in his doubles play has been striking.

The experienced Ram, who has a similarly calm demeanour on court, described his partner’s attributes saying: ‘He doesn’t show it outwardly, but he’s incredibly competitive, especially on the tennis court. I think just his ability to rise to the occasion is pretty special. Obviously he’s an incredible athlete, too.’

Salisbury stated how grateful he was to parents Matthew and Carolyn for supporting him both financially and emotionally when he needed it.

“I don’t think I thought when I asked you to play just over ago, that we’d be standing here now but it’s been an honour to play with you… so thank you so much for being the best partner I could get.” — @joesalisbury92 to @RajeevRam. #AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/G7TeDcASpe

Everything led to Sunday’s match, which saw him and Ram comprehensively outplay the Australian duo, and be presented with the trophy by one of the country’s legends, Tony Roche.

If anything they could have won more easily, and would have done so if they had converted more than three of their twelve break points.

As a top ten player Salisbury is likely to be able to pick his own partner for the Olympics this summer which, theoretically if he is fit and available, could be reigning singles champion Andy Murray. What an extraordinary turnaround that would be.

His No 1 ambitions are also strengthened by the fact that Colombian Robert Farah, one half of the tour’s top pairing with Juan Sebastian Cabal, is currently serving a provisional ban after testing positive for the banned substance Boldenone.