Britain’s worst driver still on the road despite racking up 68 POINTS on licence

BRITAIN’S worst driver is still on the road with 68 points on their licence.

The reckless driver is among 1,278 motorists with 12 or more points on their licence still getting behind the wheel, a Liberal Democrat freedom of information (FOI) request found.

Careless drivers can be booted off the road for up to two years if they amass 12 points – but many plead “exceptional hardship” when put in front of the court.

The Liberal Democrats have now demanded a crackdown to make roads safer.

Lib Dem Transport Spokesperson Sarah Olney said: “The Government should examine whether the right systems are in place to put the brakes on problem drivers.

“With fewer drivers on the road than ever before, now is the time to consider what can be done.”

The figures from the request are significantly lower than they have been in previous months.

Shocking data in April revealed more than 9,000 drivers with 12 points were still behind the wheel.

Last year a 33-year-old man from Bradford, West Yorks., was known to be driving with 78 points.

The figures also uncovered that more than a million drivers have at least one point on their licence, The Mirror reported.

Top judge Lord Justice Holroyde previously justified why so many people have not been stripped of their licence.

The Sentencing Council chair said: “There are legitimate reasons why this might happen: the law allows for such a disqualification to be avoided or reduced for reasons of exceptional hardship.”