British Cycling places one-third of staff on furlough with £4m income drop forecast

British Cycling have furloughed a third of their staff in a desperate bid to plug a £4million drop in income.

The governing body’s leadership team, including chief executive Julie Harrington, will also take a 10 per cent salary cut for two months in the latest sign of how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting the finances of Olympic sports.

UK Sport chair Dame Katherine Grainger has warned as many as 15 sports would be in ‘serious threat’ of going under without further financial support if the crisis continued.

And British Cycling chief Harrington said: ‘Because a significant part of our revenue comes from events and because the majority of cycling events take place over the spring and summer months, we are planning for a significant drop in income of around £4million.

‘Therefore, we are taking steps to protect the federation, as well as the jobs of our employees, by using some of the measures announced by the Government in recent weeks, including the furloughing of some of our staff through the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

‘At this stage, 90 roles — around a third of the workforce — will be furloughed, the majority in April and some in May. Other steps we are taking to manage the impact on our revenue include a 10 per cent pay cut in May and June for myself and members of my leadership team.’

British Cycling is one of the governing bodies that is being hardest hit by the crisis because they rely on money from sponsorship, TV, events and fees, not just UK Sport funding. Even before coronavirus struck, they were dealt a significant financial blow when their main sponsor, HSBC, announced they had activated a break clause to end their partnership at the end of 2020, four years into a £20m eight-year deal.

Speaking earlier this week, UK Sport head Grainger outlined the bleak picture for Olympic sports in this country.

The five-time Olympic medallist admitted: ‘We are asking hard questions like who might be facing bankruptcy in the short term, because that’s the reality right now. We have talked to about 30 sports and I think about half would be in quite serious threat if this went on.’