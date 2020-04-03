British Health Minister pressures footballers to lower pay

UK Health and Social Care Minister Matt Hancock suggested that Premier League footballers “accept a pay cut and do their part” as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think everyone has to play their part in this national effort and that means that the Premier League footballers do too,” Hancock said Thursday during a press conference.

“Given the sacrifices that all the people are making, including my colleagues from the Health System who have made the greatest sacrifice going to work and have caught the disease or sadly died, I think that the first thing soccer players can do is a contribution; that they accept a salary cut and do their part, “he stressed.

This request, should it materialize, would toughen the measures implemented by clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, AFC Bournemouth or Norwich City, which had initiated the process equivalent in England to a Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE). .