British Horseracing Authority will work closely with the Government to monitor cases of Coronavirus

The British Horseracing Authority are working with the Racecourse Association and Horsemen to consider the response should the cases of Coronavirus in Britain rise but the sport has not yet drawn up contingency plans should fixtures need to be restricted or cancelled.

It is understood the topic was also discussed during the annual meeting on Monday between the BHA and Cheltenham ahead of next month’s Festival.

In a statement issued by the Jockey Club, owners of Cheltenham, a spokeman said: ‘It remains full speed ahead for The Festival in a fortnight’s time.

‘Racing continues to liaise closely with the Government to stay on top of the situation, and we are looking forward to four fantastic days of racing at Cheltenham.’

The BHA, RCA and Horsemen have formed a Steering Group to deal with the matter but has decided as of yet there is no need for contingency plans regarding potential re-scheduling or abandonments of any fixtures or other specific race-day measures.

The sport will continue to liaise with the Government and be guided by them on Coronavirus.

The biggest jumps and most lucrative meetings of the year are around the corner with the Cheltenham Festival beginning on March 10 and the Grand National being run on April 4.

While some international sporting events have been postponed, principally in Asia, the virus is becoming more prevalent in Europe – with Italy especially taking extra precautions and six Serie A football matches taking place behind closed doors.

At present, the 2020 Olympics – due to be held in Tokyo in July and August – remain scheduled to go ahead as planned.