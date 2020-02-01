Briton Joe Salisbury and partner Rajeev Ram reach men’s doubles final at Australian Open

Eighteen months ago, Londoner Joe Salisbury was among the ranks of Britain’s obscure doubles players, his career held back by sporadic attacks of glandular fever and a lack of opportunities.

The 27-year-old still lodges with his sister in Peckham, but on Sunday he can join Andy and Jamie Murray as a Grand Slam champion.

Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram will take on unseeded Australians Max Purcell and Luke Saville in the final after beating the Kazakh team of Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Salisbury came on tour relatively late after attending university in Memphis and reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2018.

He is now sure to be in the top 10 of the doubles rankings, ahead of Jamie Murray. Should he remain in the top 10 by the time of the French Open cut-off date, he will be able to pick a partner for the Olympics, perhaps even Andy Murray if he regains fitness.

‘It’s something I have always dreamed about doing,’ he said of winning a major. ‘It’s the pinnacle of our sport, it would be unbelievable.’

The final is on Sunday at 4am UK time.