THE XXIV Olympic Winter Games, dubbed Beijing 2022, are an upcoming international winter multi-sport event set to take place in Beijing from February 4 to February 20, 2022.

After ceding one of her spots to Erin Jackson, speedskater Brittany Bowe will compete in two of the three events for which she qualified at Beijing 2022.

Brittany Bowe, 33, is a gifted athlete who has previously played professional basketball and was an inline skater before deciding to switch to speed skating.

Bowe, a Florida native, began her basketball career by playing soccer.

She graduated in 2010 as a member of the Florida Atlantic University women’s basketball team in Boca Raton.

Bowe started inline skating when he was eight years old in 1996 and has since become a well-known competitor in the sport.

In 2010, she switched to speed skating and quickly established herself as a dominant skater with multiple medials.

Her first Olympics appearance was in Sochi in 2014, where she failed to win any medals, a record she broke in Pyeongchang in 2018 by winning bronze.

After one of the most dominant seasons in speed skating history, Brittany was on her way to winning gold at the 2018 Winter Games when she suffered a concussion during practice.

As a result, she was diagnosed with POTS, a condition in which the body fails to control blood pressure or heart rate after standing up.

Brittany was afraid that she would never be able to participate in sports again, so she set her fears aside and embarked on an aggressive rehab program with the same focus and determination that had made her an Olympian in the first place.

At the 2018 Olympic Games, she was awarded a gold medal.

The world number one in 500m speed skating, Erin Jackson, slipped during the Olympic trials in Milwaukee.

She finished third, behind Bowe, who took first place, due to the error.

After winning the 500 in the US trials, Bowe and second-place finisher Kimi Goetz earned two berths for Beijing.

Jackson could only make the team in her specialization if Bowe or Goetz stepped down, as she was in third place.

Before leaving the Pettit National Ice Center on Friday, Bowe approached Jackson and embraced her, assuring her that she would make the Beijing team.

“I didn’t want this moment to happen without Erin.”

I called her late this morning and told her I wanted to give her an official…

