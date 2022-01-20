Brittany Renner, who is she?

Brittany Renner is a well-known actress.

After a bitter child support battle with NBA player PJ Washington, rumors about Instagram model Brittany Renner’s child support have resurfaced.

Following the couple’s public break-up earlier this summer, the model appeared on DJ Akademiks’ podcast Off The Record to give her side of the story.

Brittany Renner, 29, is a former Jackson State soccer player who now works as an Instagram model.

She was a member of the Jackson State University football team that won the SWAC championship in 2010.

Several NBA players and rappers have been linked to the model, including James Harden, Jamal Murray, Ben Simmons, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Trey Songz, and Chris Brown.

Renner appeared on the podcast Off the Record with DJ Akademiks for the second time on January 20, 2022.

Renner pushed the podcast host during the conversation by asking him what he gets out of asking women the kinds of questions he does.

On the episode, Renner said, “You did say you warn guys about girls like me.”

Renner demanded that he explain his remark.

“You’re not special; you’re just like the other girls – you’re just like the other women,” said the host.

Renner pushed back, “So what makes you unique?”

Renner retweeted a video snippet of the podcast that was released by Spotify’s official Twitter account.

Following the post, she became a Twitter trend, with many people supporting Renner.

PJ Washington is a professional basketball player with the Charlotte Hornets.

PJ and Brittany reportedly began dating when the baller was an 18-year-old Kentucky college stud.

In May, Brittany and PJ welcomed a baby boy, but in July, they announced their divorce on social media.

“You was faking it all along,” PJ Washington wrote in a now-deleted tweet, referring to his relationship with Brittany.

Following their public break-up, the pair removed each other from their respective Instagram accounts, though there was no official statement.

On December 1, the model-mother took to Instagram with a lengthy caption and a video explaining that she was having financial difficulties as a result of her breakup with PJ Washington.

She revealed that she had moved in with her mother and that she did not have a car.

Brittany Renner is worth (dollar)500,000 this year, according to Married Biography.

She’s also said to charge (dollar)50,000 for each sponsored Instagram post.

She shared her side of the story on Instagram while opening up about her financial struggles following her breakup.

“Can you imagine being 29 years old with a baby living with your parents because you were kicked out of your house (I left willingly because I go where I’m celebrated, not tolerated) and having nowhere to go?” she wrote.

