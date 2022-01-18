Broady says Kyrgios was warned about ‘disrespectful’ antics and drinks a fan’s pint to celebrate his Australian Open victory.

Broady claims Kyrgios was warned about ‘disrespectful’ antics and drinks a fan’s pint to celebrate his Australian Open victory.

LIAM BROADY claims that players in the men’s locker room warned him about Nick Kyrgios’ ‘disrespectful’ on-court behavior.

The mercurial Australian won 6-4 6-4 6-3 with under-arm serves, between-the-legs shots, and a celebratory celebration akin to Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He’s just a great guy who is having a good time on the court!”

@NickKyrgiospic.twitter.comg0coJVbmCl

Despite receiving a slew of abuse from the rowdy John Cain Arena crowd, the British No.4 was unfazed by Kyrgios’ special showmanship and bag of tricks.

“I know what Nick is like, and I’ve seen a few of the guys in the locker rooms before, and they said, ‘Are you ready for the disrespect out there?'” Broady, 28, said.

“I don’t believe it’s a personal matter.”

I’d say he crossed the line if I felt it was personal and malicious.

“However, it is our responsibility to entertain the audience and ensure that they enjoy the tennis they have come to see.”

He accomplishes this with complete respect.

“Sometimes the shots he hits make you feel stupid, like the underarm serves through the legs, the little lobs and dinks, and then the big hits.”

“There are times when you feel like a club player out there.”

That’s exactly what he does.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“However, that has always been one of his most powerful weapons.”

If you told Nick to stop doing everything he does, you’d be taking away one of his most valuable assets.

“To be honest, even when it’s against me, I’m all for it.”

“You see videos on TV of him orchestrating the crowd, but when you’re playing on Nick Kyrgios’ home court, it doesn’t do it justice.”

It was a little wacky out there.”

Kyrgios, who recently signed with Covid, won his first match since September.

For his second-round match against Russia’s No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev, he will most likely be moved to the Rod Laver Arena.

“It wasn’t great news when I tested positive,” the world No.115 said.

I was sceptical.

“It’s been a difficult week, especially with the isolation.

But I did a fantastic job out there.

“I slept 17 hours a day on the first day I was bedridden.”

I was concerned that I wouldn’t be physically capable of participating.

“This crowd has turned into a zoo.

They have lost control.

I’m overjoyed to be back.”