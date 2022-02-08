Brock Hoffman’s Q&A: Playing With An Edge, the Shrine Bowl Experience, and His Virginia Tech Career

Brock Hoffman was a standout player for Virginia Tech, earning All-ACC honors twice and the Wells Fargo Advisors Humanitarian of the Year award.

The versatile offensive lineman is gearing up for the NFL now that his college career is officially over.

Hoffman had the opportunity to show off his skills at the Shrine Bowl last week.

It was a fantastic opportunity for him to meet with NFL teams in person.

Hoffman has a lot to like, even though it’s still early in the draft process.

He not only has the ability to play center and offensive guard, but he also has a competitive advantage that not every player possesses.

Brock Hoffman spoke with us about his Virginia Tech career, his experience at the Shrine Bowl, his mindset on every snap, and much more.

The Shrine Bowl was just a few days ago, according to The Spun.

What was your impression of the situation?

Brock Hoffman: It was a fantastic opportunity.

I’d never been to Las Vegas before, so seeing it for the first time was fantastic.

Eric Galko deserves credit for just being a part of the Shrine Bowl and seeing how well-organized it was.

You can practice in front of NFL teams with a lot of good competition.

It’s pretty cool in general.

QandA With Brock Hoffman: Playing With An Edge, Shrine Bowl Experience, Virginia Tech Career

Q&A With Brock Hoffman: Playing With An Edge, Shrine Bowl Experience, Virginia Tech Career

Thank you @EricGalko for allowing me to compete in the @ShrineBowl and for putting on such a well organized event! Thankful to have met all my teammates for the week and to walk away with the East Team IOL of the week! pic.twitter.com/JO2rQZwzsO — Brock (@BrockHoffman76) February 6, 2022

Running directly off of a Brock Hoffman block isn’t a bad idea. pic.twitter.com/70S6RjoCsD — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 1, 2022

For those of you who love “hand fighting” in your offensive linemen, @BrockHoffman76 is gonna be your kinda guy. #ShrineBowlhttps://t.co/4WRP5MHObg — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) January 25, 2022