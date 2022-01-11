Brock Lesnar makes WWE history by tying Hulk Hogan’s record of 19 years as world champion.

Brock Lesnar makes WWE history by breaking Hulk Hogan’s record of 19 years as the world champion.

To begin the year 2022, BROCK LESNAR has won the WWE World Championship for the SIXTH time in his career.

In the process, the 44-year-old former UFC fighter also set a new WWE record.

Lesnar now has the longest gap between his first and last WWE Championship, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

For the first time 19 years ago, ‘The Beast’ won the belt after defeating Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at Summer Slam 2002.

He beats Hulk Hogan’s record for the most titles won in the shortest amount of time.

Hogan had an 18-year gap between his first championship win in 1984 and his last title win in 2002.

Lesnar pinned Big E during a fatal five-way for the championship at WWE Day One, after his Universal Title match against Roman Reigns was called off due to the latter testing positive for Covid-19.

Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley competed in the match as well.

He then challenged Reigns to a champion-vs-champion match, but Reigns declined.

At the Royal Rumble on January 30, Lesnar will defend his title against Lashley.

He returned to Vince McMahon’s promotion in 2012 after a three-year stint at the UFC where he was the heavyweight champion.

Lesnar made history when he ended The Undertaker’s legendary winning streak at WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

