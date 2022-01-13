Brock Lesnar, the WWE superstar, has a net worth of £21 million, with Vince McMahon paying him a seven-figure salary.

Brock Lesnar, a WWE superstar, has a net worth of £21 million, with Vince McMahon paying him a seven-figure salary every year.

BROCK LESNAR has reclaimed his WWE title, and his bank account continues to grow.

The former UFC heavyweight champion returned to WWE in August, defeating Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley on Day 1 to reclaim the title.

Lesnar, 44, is now preparing to defend his title against Lashley at the Royal Rumble on January 30.

His return came after an 18-month hiatus, with his previous appearance being at WrestleMania 36 in March 2020, where he lost the WWE title to Drew McIntyre.

Throughout his legendary career, the legendary heavyweight has reigned supreme in both the ring and the octagon, holding both WWE and UFC world titles.

Since his return to the ring in 2012, the powerhouse has become one of WWE’s highest-earners, despite his notorious part-time schedule.

And, according to GiveMeSport, his seven-figure salary working for Vince McMahon has helped him to amass a net worth of around £21 million.

They claim that this is based on his current pay package as well as the sponsorship pay he receives.

Lesnar has amassed a fortune in a variety of fields, not just wrestling.

His most recent UFC fight was against Mark Hunt in 2016.

The Beast Incarnate is said to have earned £1.8 million for it, though with the money he is currently earning, an octagon return seems unlikely.

In May 2006, Lesnar married Rena Greek, aka Sable, a fellow WWE performer, and the couple now lives on a farm in Maryfield, Saskatchewan.

Lesnar has twins with his former fiancée, Nicole McClain, and they have two sons named Turk (born 2009) and Duke (born 2010).

Mya Lynn is the daughter, and Luke is the son.

The champion is also the stepfather of Greek’s daughter from her first marriage.