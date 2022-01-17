Brodie Croft is expected to shine in the Super League if fans ‘give him a cuddle.’

Brodie Croft is expected to become a Super League superstar if fans “give him a cuddle.”

Brodie Croft can be a Super League superstar, according to Ryan Brierley, if fans ‘give him a cuddle.’

And a new Salford will emerge in 2022, one in which fans can have faith.

In Saturday’s 48-12 friendly win over Swinton, the full-back realized his dream by scoring a try on his debut for his boyhood heroes.

But it’s the prospect of working with Croft, an Australian halfback who has been through the ups and downs of NRL life in Melbourne and Brisbane, that excites him the most.

If fans warm up to the 24-year-old, Brierley believes the stage is set for him to focus on his rugby rather than off-field concerns.

“Everyone forgets he’s still a young kid,” he explained, “but he has a desire to learn.”

“I encourage people to do a little of what they did with Jackson Hastings and embrace and enjoy his style of play because he’s been built up to be this dominant-type half, which he isn’t.”

“Here, we should embrace him and look after him – the NRL media has been rough on him.”

“He possesses all of the necessary characteristics to be one of the league’s best players.

We’ll see how he lights up Super League if we all give him a hug.

“I was on the field with Brodie the other day for about an hour, just about one play!”

“He and Marc Sneyd have such a deep understanding of rugby league that it will only elevate my game to new heights.”

Coming to training and learning from them is one of my favorite things to do.

“With Brodie, it’s not just learning from him; it’s learning from the people he’s learned from, like Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk, and Billy Slater.

“You’re going to listen when he says, ‘Billy Slater did this or recommends this.'”

Paul Rowley, the manager of Salford City, should have the majority of his 11 players back for the start of the season.

And Brierley sees no reason why new boss Paul Rowley’s new mentality and style of play won’t pay off.

“As a team and a club, we have to urge the mentality of fans to be’stick with us when it looks a bit risky,” the 29-year-old said.

“We’ve done it before, so bear with us.”

It’s not off the cuff in the least, and to call it that would be a disservice.

“We will make mistakes, but we want to play and create an exciting brand of rugby for everyone to enjoy.”