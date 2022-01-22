Broja, a 20-year-old Chelsea midfielder, will face his toughest test yet against Manchester City as Southampton attempts to reach an agreement on a permanent transfer.

Broja, a 20-year-old Chelsea starlet, will face his toughest test yet against Man City as Southampton attempts to reach an agreement on a permanent transfer.

ARMANDO BROJA is a member of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s ‘Boy Group,’ which is reviving Southampton’s youth culture.

That’s how Hasenhuttl and his coaching staff describe Broja, Tino Livramento, Nathan Tella, Will Smallbone, and Dynel Simeu, the quintet of Broja, Tino Livramento, and fellow whizkids Nathan Tella, Will Smallbone, and Dynel Simeu.

The gang is frequently seen eating, changing, and hanging out together around the Saints’ training ground.

After rising through the ranks at Chelsea, Broja and Livramento, both 19, have a long history.

Livramento joined on a permanent basis from Stamford Bridge in the summer, while Broja joined on a season-long loan shortly after.

The Saints would like to sign Broja on a permanent basis and are encouraged by how much he enjoys life on the south coast with his young friends.

Southampton’s reputation has quickly shifted from an unfashionable club where Danny Ings, Jannik Vestergaard, and Ryan Bertrand all decided to leave in the summer to a place where young players want to come thanks to his and Livramento’s achievements.

Other developing talents, according to Hasenhuttl, have seen how Broja has progressed in the first half of the season and want to join St Mary’s to kickstart their careers.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Broja – pronounced Bro-ya – was born in Slough, about 20 miles west of London, to David Brent and his two sisters.

It was there that his father Xhevahir and mother Blerina relocated from Albania 23 years ago in search of a better life.

Despite their move to the United Kingdom, Broja has maintained a strong connection to his Albanian roots and speaks the language fluently, with an English twang.

During their summer vacations, he would return to their hometown of Kamice on a regular basis.

It’s about 16 miles north of Shkoder, a historic Balkan town where England’s Under-21s beat Albania 3-0 three years ago, though Broja was with his country’s Under-19s at the time.

Broja’s parents built a football pitch next to their house so he could continue to improve his football skills over the summer.

Spurs signed him when he was eight years old, but he moved to Chelsea when he was eleven years old after impressing in a game between the two London rivals.

He had always been regarded as a talent within the Blues academy, so when the opportunity to join sister club Vitesse on loan last season arose, he jumped at it.

With ten Eredivisie goals, Broja was joint top scorer for the Dutch team…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.