‘Broken and rotten from top to bottom’ – Manchester United fans express their feelings with a banner at the Villa game.

MANCHESTER UNITED supporters displayed a banner that read ‘broken and rotten from top to bottom’ during the club’s match against Aston Villa.

The Red Devils’ misery was compounded on Saturday evening at Villa Park, where they blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Steven Gerrard’s side.

From top to bottom, everything is shattered and rotten.

Man Utd supporters made their case about the club’s problems with a strongly worded message hung over the away end railings.

“It doesn’t matter who comes in as the next manager,” one supporter said in response to the banner.

“Whatever players the club signs, it doesn’t matter.

“This club will never be successful as long as the clowns in charge are in charge.”

“Players like Martial don’t want to play anymore,” another added.

Remove all of the players from the game.

Begin the process over.

“Don’t make silly contract offers to Pogba and his teammates and then beg them to stay.”

Get rid of all the old, overpaid, and over-hyped players who believe they are more important than the club.”

Man United are currently in seventh place in the Premier League table, having won just nine of their 20 games this season.

They had a manager change earlier in the season when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired and Ralf Rangnick was brought in as a temporary replacement until the summer.

There will be a change on the board as well, with Richard Arnold set to take over as CEO from Ed Woodward on February 1.

While the team’s off-field results have improved recently – four wins, three draws, and one defeat in eight Premier League games under Rangnick – their on-field performances have not.

A number of players in the squad’s futures appear to be up in the air as well.

Anthony Martial did not accompany the team to Villa Park, according to Rangnick, because he did not want to play.

However, the Frenchman retaliated against his coach by claiming that this was not the case.

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Dean Henderson, and Donny van de Beek’s futures at Old Trafford are unknown.

