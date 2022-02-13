Broncos expected to go “all-in” on Aaron Rodgers, according to reports.

The Broncos are expected to be “all-in” on Aaron Rodgers, according to reports.

The Green Bay Packers don’t appear to be interested in trading star quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

The Packers are expected to go all-in on Aaron Rodgers this offseason, according to ESPN and NFLcom.

“According to sources, the Packers are prepared to go all in for Aaron Rodgers in 2022, spending as close to the cap as possible this year and spreading it out as much as possible over the next few years.”

“The Saints used this strategy to entice Drew Brees, and Green Bay is willing to use it to entice Aaron Rodgers,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning.

Packers are prepared to go all in for Aaron Rodgers in 2022, spending as close to the cap this year and spreading it into future years as much as possible, per sources. Saints used this approach for Drew Brees and Green Bay willing to deploy that model to further entice Rogers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2022