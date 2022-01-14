Broncos should hire one coach to “lure” Aaron Rodgers, according to an NFL analyst.

The Denver Broncos are looking for their next leader after firing former head coach Vic Fangio.

While several well-known coaches have been mentioned as potential candidates for the job, one Broncos insider believes the team should focus on one lesser-known candidate.

Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright believes the Denver organization should target Green Bay quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy if they truly want to “lure” Aaron Rodgers to Mile High Stadium.

“If you’re a Broncos fan hoping to “lure” Aaron Rodgers, you’re probably looking at the wrong HC candidate list.

“(hashtag)Getsy,” he wrote on Twitter.

