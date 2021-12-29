Broncos Supposedly Choose Starting QB vs.

Broncos Are Supposedly Choosing Their Starting Quarterback vs.

Teddy Bridgewater has been the Denver Broncos’ starting quarterback for the entire 2021 season, but he was forced to miss this past Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a concussion suffered in Week 15.

As a result, in Week 16, Drew Lock was given first-team reps.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on the Broncos’ quarterback plans for Week 17.

Lock appears to be in line for a second chance.

“Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is expected to start against the Chargers this week, according to a source, as incumbent Teddy Bridgewater recovers from a concussion,” Rapoport tweeted.

“The team will continue to play it smart.”

The Broncos clearly do not want to rush Bridgewater back onto the field.

It’s worth noting that Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said last week that Bridgewater will return to his starting quarterback role once he’s healthy.

Broncos Reportedly Decide On Starting QB vs. Chargers

Broncos Reportedly Decide On Starting QB vs. Chargers