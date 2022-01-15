Broncos to Hire 1 Head Coaching Candidate Due to “Growing Expectations”

Broncos to Hire 1 Head Coaching Candidate Due to “Growing Expectation”

The Denver Broncos have yet to name a new head coach, but there appears to be a front-runner.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, the “growing expectation” in the NFL is that Dan Quinn, the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, will be the one to beat in Denver.

“The Denver Broncos still have a lot of work to do in their head coaching search,” La Canfora wrote, via CBS Sports. “But league sources indicated even before Vic Fangio’s firing that the team had serious interest in Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and there is a growing expectation that he will be the candidate to beat for that opening.”

Quinn has already had a few requests for interviews in the last week.

This season, the former Atlanta Falcons head coach did an excellent job of restoring his reputation.

The Cowboys’ defense ranked seventh in points allowed and 19th in yards allowed during the regular season under Quinn’s leadership.

