Brooks Koepka vs. Bryson DeChambeau – The Match: UK start time, live stream, and TV channel as the two golf rivals square off

Brooks Koepka vs. Bryson DeChambeau – The Match: UK start time, live stream, and TV channel as the golf rivals square off

Prepare for golf’s biggest rivalry to spill onto the course when Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau face off in Las Vegas.

The American duo has had a savage rivalry in recent years, but tensions appeared to have eased in September when they helped the United States win the Ryder Cup.

However, there has been plenty of trash-talking online leading up to this event, in which the two will compete in The Match.

In 2018, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson were the last golfers to participate in this event, which involves players being mic’d as they complete challenges around Wynn Golf Club.

This is a pay-per-view event that will be broadcast live in the United States on TNT.

There is no confirmed UK broadcaster at this time, but we will keep you informed if that changes.

The match will also be live streamed in the United States via WatchTNT.

The two Americans have been at odds for more than three years, though it’s difficult to say when it all began.

Many point to an incident in January 2019 after the Dubai Desert Classic, when Koepka publicly chastised DeChambeau for the first time.

He accused his fellow countryman of slow play, prompting Bryson to approach Koepka’s caddie later that year and tell him that any barbs should be directed “to his face.”

Since then, their rivalry has become very public, with the two getting into a number of fights on and off the golf course.

Things reached a head at the 2021 PGA Championship, when Koepka’s eye-roll as DeChambeau walked behind him was broadcast around the world.

DeChambeau approached Koepka during an interview and made a sarcastic remark about the 31-year-old, who rolled his eyes in response.

“I’ve f*ing lost my train of thought hearing that bulls**t,” Koepka continued.

