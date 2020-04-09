Brown picks out three signings that ‘would be perfect’ for Man Utd

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown thinks James Maddison, Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho would make “perfect” additions at Old Trafford in the next transfer window.

All three have been linked with a move to Man Utd in the summer with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking for young, attacking players with potential.

Sancho was understood to have ‘unofficially confirmed’ a move to Man Utd late last month but today brings news that he would prefer a transfer to La Liga.

FEATURE: Five academy rejects clubs would (and wouldn’t) take back

Meanwhile, Aston Villa captain Grealish recently said he was “deeply embarrassed” after he “stupidly agreed” to go to a friend’s house during the coronavirus lockdown.

That gaffe could have cost him a move to Man Utd with a report in the Daily Star claiming that United could turn to Leicester City’s Maddison instead.

However, Brown reckons the club could sign any of the trio and he would be very happy with his former club’s business.

“I would have all three! Any one of those three would be great,” Brown told MUTV.

“Jadon Sancho would probably be No. 1. But James Maddison looks fit and ready and determined and would also be a great asset for the club.

“Jack Grealish is an individual that gets things done, takes control of the game and has his own style. Any one of those three would be perfect I think.

“If that was to happen and Ole could tinker with it a little bit and see where they all fit in it that midfield, I think we’d be a force to be reckoned with.”

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.