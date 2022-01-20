Browns Assistant Coach Is Supposedly No Longer With The Team
Prior to the 2022 season, the Cleveland Browns are said to have made a coaching staff change.
According to NFL Network insider Field Yates, assistant special teams coach Doug Colman has left the team.
Browns Assistant Coach Reportedly No Longer On Staff
A change amongst the Browns’ assistant coaching staff, as assistant special teams coach Doug Colman is no longer on the staff. He had just finished his third season in Cleveland.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 20, 2022