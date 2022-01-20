Trending
Browns’ Assistant Coach Is Supposedly No Longer With The Team

Prior to the 2022 season, the Cleveland Browns are said to have made a coaching staff change.

According to NFL Network insider Field Yates, assistant special teams coach Doug Colman has left the team.

