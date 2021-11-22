Baker Mayfield Reacts To Browns Fans Booing Him

At least some Cleveland Browns fans are dissatisfied with Baker Mayfield at the moment, and it appears that the feeling is mutual.

During yesterday’s 13-10 win over the Detroit Lions, Mayfield was booed at home.

Only 15-of-29 passes for 176 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions were completed by the No. 1 overall pick.

Mayfield is dealing with a number of injuries, but his shaky play is clearly grating on the fans’ nerves.

However, he does not appear to be bothered by it.

Mayfield dismissed the jeers when asked about them by reporters today.

That isn’t exactly the standard response you’d expect from a quarterback in those circumstances.

Baker’s relationship with Browns fans has definitely improved.

Even before he spoke today, Mayfield’s wife created a stir when she shared a post on her Instagram story supporting him while also criticizing his teammates.

“After this game, no one better say anything negative about @bakermayfield,” the post read.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen such toughness.”

“Perhaps the rest of our team should take note and toughen up.”

Emily Mayfield later removed the post from her Instagram story and apologized on social media late last night.

“I adore the guys on this team as well.

Every single one of them has my respect.

Make up a story out of anything; I’ll never judge you for it.

They put it out there every week, many of them have injuries that no one knows about, and they’re all tough as nails!” she wrote.

Browns fans boo Baker Mayfield.

