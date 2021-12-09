Browns punter is expected to miss the game on Sunday.

When the Cleveland Browns face the Baltimore Ravens this weekend, they are expected to be in need of a new punter.

Starting punter Jamie Gillan tested positive for COVID-19, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, and is now expected to miss Sunday’s game.

The 24-year-old is fully vaccinated, but won’t be able to return two negative tests due to time constraints.

The Browns are in the midst of their third season with Gillan.

The “Scottish Hammer,” who went undrafted out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2019, has been the team’s starting punter ever since.

Gillan has started 48 consecutive regular-season games for Cleveland, but that streak appears to be coming to an end this weekend.

